Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.34 to C$10.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.48. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$7.39 and a 52-week high of C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$792.57 million and a PE ratio of 19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57, a quick ratio of 89.30 and a current ratio of 89.60.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

