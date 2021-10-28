thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €14.25 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €14.25 ($16.76) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.11 ($14.24).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €9.00 ($10.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.37. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.