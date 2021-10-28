thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading 2.6% Higher

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €9.14 ($10.75) and last traded at €9.07 ($10.67). 2,235,339 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.84 ($10.40).

The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.87 and its 200-day moving average is €9.40.

About thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.