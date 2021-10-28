Thorne Healthtech Inc’s (NASDAQ:THRN) Quiet Period To Expire on November 2nd

Thorne Healthtech’s (NASDAQ:THRN) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thorne Healthtech had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Thorne Healthtech’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

THRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Thorne Healthtech has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thorne Healthtech stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned 0.07% of Thorne Healthtech as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Thorne Healthtech

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

