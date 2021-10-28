THG (LON:THG) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

THG Plc (LON:THG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 715 to GBX 510. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. THG traded as low as GBX 244.90 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 7425757 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 624 ($8.15) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 680.80 ($8.89).

Get THG alerts:

In related news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £49,792.82 ($65,054.64). Also, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Insiders acquired 46,926 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,802 over the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 557.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 596.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80.

About THG (LON:THG)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.