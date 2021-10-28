Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $612.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $625.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $568.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

