Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Director Dale Weil Purchases 11,470 Shares

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Director Dale Weil purchased 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,170 shares in the company, valued at C$123,666.30.

Shares of TH stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,686. The firm has a market cap of C$408.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.43 and a 1-year high of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.49.

Separately, National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

