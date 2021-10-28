The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of The Toro worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

TTC stock opened at $94.18 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

