The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209,513 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.65% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $465,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.21.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,538 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $317.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.42. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $321.67.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

