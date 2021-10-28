The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 20,141 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Avalara were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $24,221,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 51.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after buying an additional 117,937 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 80.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 108,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 79,233 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,459. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $178.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.17. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

