The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 in the last ninety days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.