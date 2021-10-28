The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $264,000 Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,922,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,092,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.31.

NYSE EDR opened at 27.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The company had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

