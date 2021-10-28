The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $247,000 Investment in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,765,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $526.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $99.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $288,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

