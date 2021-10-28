The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $242,000 Stock Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Athenex were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth $43,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Athenex in the first quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Athenex in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Athenex in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.91.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.