The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

STXB stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $411.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STXB shares. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $48,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $130,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

