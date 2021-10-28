The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 14,772 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Geron were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Geron during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Geron by 6,572.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 405,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 150.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $464.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

