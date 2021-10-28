The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 402,251.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $26,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

