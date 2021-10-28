The Kraft Heinz Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend by 34.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Kraft Heinz to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

