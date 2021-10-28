The Joint (JYNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect The Joint to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The Joint has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, analysts expect The Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JYNT opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.31. The Joint has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $111.06.

A number of research firms have commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Joint stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,076 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of The Joint worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

