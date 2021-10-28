The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after acquiring an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,871,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after acquiring an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

NYSE SJM opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

