The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 261.50 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.43). 125,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 323,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.44).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Gym Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 318 ($4.15).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £466.35 million and a P/E ratio of -12.74.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

The Gym Group Company Profile (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.