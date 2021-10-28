The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.28 ($49.74).

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €38.04 ($44.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 12-month high of €41.88 ($49.27). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

