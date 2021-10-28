The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 48 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 48 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 31.21.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

