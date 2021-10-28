The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
The First Bancshares has increased its dividend by 180.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. The First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The First Bancshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.
Shares of FBMS stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $840.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 83.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.
About The First Bancshares
First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
