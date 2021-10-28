The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Bancshares has increased its dividend by 180.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. The First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The First Bancshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $840.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $416,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 83.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

