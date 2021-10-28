The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRTG opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40. The Coretec Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

