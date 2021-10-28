The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Coca-Cola updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.240-$2.280 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. 24,009,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,636,253. The stock has a market cap of $239.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

