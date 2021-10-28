The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Earnings Results

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. 773,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,000. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.32.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.