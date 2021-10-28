The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,016. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

