The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $305.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $305.00 price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

NYSE BA opened at $206.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.28. The company has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after buying an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after buying an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

