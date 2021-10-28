The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.