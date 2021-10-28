The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,750,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,403 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $74,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The AZEK by 27.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The AZEK by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -450.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

