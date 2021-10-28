The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.47

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 181926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.