The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Aaron’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

NYSE:AAN opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.01 million and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $239,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

