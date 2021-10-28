Texas Pacific Land (TPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post earnings of $8.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. On average, analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,242.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,293.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,454.78. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $439.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.