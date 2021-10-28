Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julie L. Anderson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.41 per share, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Browning bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,402,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

