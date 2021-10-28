Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Territorial Bancorp worth $17,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $340,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

