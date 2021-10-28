Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,406 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of Terreno Realty worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,345,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 108,209 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

TRNO opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

