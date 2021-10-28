Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.63. 537,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,413. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ternium has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Ternium by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ternium by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 149,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 72,206 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

