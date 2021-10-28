Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,935 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 81,447 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TMX opened at $39.89 on Thursday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

