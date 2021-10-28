Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TER. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.
Shares of TER traded up $11.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.89. 85,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
