Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TER. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER traded up $11.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.89. 85,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.