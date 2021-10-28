TenUp (TUP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.53 Million

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, TenUp has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One TenUp coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $638,783.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00042132 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001032 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 245.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TUP is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 229,606,639 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

