Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in October

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. 49,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,810. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.
Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
