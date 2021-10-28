Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in October

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. 49,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,810. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,001,000 after acquiring an additional 78,369 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 422,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

