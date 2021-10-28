Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPST. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($6.75). On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 897.1% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,212,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 367,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,243,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,271,000. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

