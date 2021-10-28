Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Downgraded by Barclays

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on shares of Temenos and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $159.00 on Thursday. Temenos has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.71.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

