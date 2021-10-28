Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post $76.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $286.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $289.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $407.44 million, with estimates ranging from $398.02 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of Telos stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. 10,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 645.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $397,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 15,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $517,906.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,764 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,856 shares of company stock valued at $12,392,986 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Telos by 68.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

