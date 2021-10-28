Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.150-$13.350 EPS.

TFX stock traded down $18.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $347.36. 949,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,398. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.36.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

