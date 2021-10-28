Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $190.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $138.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.46. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $120.67 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

