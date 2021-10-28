Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Shares of TDOC opened at $138.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.46. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

