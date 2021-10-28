Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

NYSE TDOC traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $138.63. 2,587,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average is $151.46. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.92.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.