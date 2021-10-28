Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
NYSE TDOC traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $138.63. 2,587,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average is $151.46. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.32.
In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,057 shares of company stock worth $3,385,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.92.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
