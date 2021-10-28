TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank cut TeamViewer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oddo Bhf cut TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $7.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.92. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

